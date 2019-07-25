Bhopal: Negligence of police personnel reached another level after they carried a dead body in a garbage dumping vehicle for autopsy in Madhya Pradesh.

Puja Ojha, 22, allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Pathar Mohalla in Ashok Nagar, and her body was taken for an autopsy to the hospital in a tractor-trolley but after one of the wheels of the trolley was sheared off mid-way, the body was transferred to a municipality’s garbage dumping vehicle.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath termed the incident ‘heart wrenching and intolerable’ and ordered for strict action against those responsible.

“The incident of a woman’s body being taken to the hospital in a garbage dumping vehicle in place of an ambulance is an absolute shame on humanity. Such incidents are heart wrenching and intolerable,” Kamal Nath tweeted.

अशोकनगर में एक महिला के शव को शववाहन के स्थान पर कचरा गाड़ी व डंपर में ले जाने की घटना इंसानियत व मानवता को तार-तार कर देने वाली है। ऐसी घटनाएँ व चित्र, दिल को झकझोर देते है ,बर्दाश्त नहीं किये जा सकते है। लापरवाही बरतने वाले दोषियों पर कड़ी कार्यवाही के निर्देश। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 24, 2019

Some newspapers carried pictures of her body being taken to the district hospital for autopsy in a garbage vehicle on Tuesday.

Narendra Ojha, the husband of the deceased, said that Puja was three months’ pregnant and was depressed after her medical check-up revealed the foetus died in the womb.

On Monday night, she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling hook at her home.

The husband alleged that the body was taken to the district hospital in a tractor-trolley, which is otherwise used for carrying garbage, instead of an ambulance.

“The tractor-trolley also broke down mid-way and then the municipality sent a dumper, used as a garbage transportation vehicle, for carrying the body,” he claimed.

Additional District Magistrate Anuj Rohatagi said an enquiry would be conducted into the matter and action would be taken against those responsible for the negligence.

(With PTI Inputs)