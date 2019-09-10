New Delhi: After nearly 18,000 lawyers of the Madras High Court Advocates’ Association (MHCAA) boycotted court proceedings on Tuesday over the transfer of Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani, the body of lawyers appealed to the Collegium of the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision.

Earlier today, the corridors Madras High Court which is normally abuzz with activity instead shifted its scene outside on the streets after almost the entire strength of MHCAA boycotted practice to revolt against Supreme Court collegium’s transfer order.

Appealing to the collegium, the MHCAA at its extraordinary general body meeting yesterday, unanimously asked the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision to transfer the present Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to Meghalaya High Court.

Moreover, the lawyers’ body also appealed to Chief Justice of Madras HC, Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani to reconsider and withdraw her resignation. It further requested President Kovind and the Centre not to accept her resignation or the transfer.

The advocates had on Monday held a lunch-hour demonstration inside the premises of the Madras HC, condemning Tahilramani’s transfer. Following it, declared a one-day boycott over transfer decision.

Chief Justice Tahilramani resigned from her post on Friday last week after the Supreme Court turned down her request against her transfer to Meghalaya Court.

Tahilramani had earlier appealed to the Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, to reconsider the decision. However, it was turned down eventually, marking her transfer on August 28.

Justice Tahilramani served as the Judge of Bombay HC where she delivered several landmark judgements including the Bilkis Bano-Godhra riots case. She held office as the acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court till May 2017 following which she took charge as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

Justice Tahilramani was the third woman Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.