Madras HC bans cow slaughter, says cow sacrifice not essential to Bakrid

The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that cows and calves are not slaughtered in the state on the eve of Bakrid or any other day.

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Madras HC bans cow slaughter, says cow sacrifice not essential to Bakrid | Image: ANI

Madras High Court Orders Statewide Ban: In a major decision, the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to take necessary measures and make sure that no cow or calf slaughter is performed on the eve of Bakrid or any other day in the southern state. The bench directed the Chief Secretary and the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to ensure strict implementation of its order across Tamil Nadu.

What Did Madras High Court Say?

The Bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan instructed the state government to issue suitable instructions to ensure that there is no breach of the order.

“We allow this writ petition with a direction to the State of Tamil Nadu to ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered on the eve of Bakrid or on any other day,” the bench said.

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“The authorities particularly the Chief Secretary to the Government and the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) are obliged to issue suitable instructions to all the officials concerned to ensure that there is no breach of this order,” the court said.

The Court said that animal slaughter on the festival should not be performed at makeshift or unauthorised locations. It should be carried out only to legally approved slaughter houses.

Petition Raised Concerns Over Illegal Cow Slaughter During Bakrid

The court issued instructions while hearing a public petition moved K Surya Prasanth, a Coimbatore resident. In his petition, Prasanth alleged that preparations were underway to slaughter cows in open and non-permitted areas during Bakrid festivities.

During the hearing, the Bench expressed dissatisfaction over an affidavit filed by Tamil Nadu Police saying they have identified temporary facilities for slaughter rituals during Bakrid. Judges questioned the legality of these arrangements and slammed authorities saying that law enforcement agencies have no authority to independently earmark slaughter zones.

The bench said only authorities authorised under municipal and legal rules can approve a place as a legal slaughterhouse.

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HC Cites Sc Rulings On Cow Sacrifice During Bakrid

Citing Supreme Court rulings, Madras High Court stated that cow or calf sacrifice during Bakrid is not considered an essential religious practice in Islam.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court observed that many Muslims do not sacrifice cows on BakrI’d day. Sacrifice of a cow on that day is not an obligatory overt act for a Musalman to exhibit his religious belief and idea. Sacrifice of any animal by the Muslims for the religious purpose on BakrI’d does not include slaughtering of cows as the only way of carrying out that sacrifice. Slaughtering of cows on this occasion is neither essential to nor necessarily required as part of the religious ceremony,” the bench said.