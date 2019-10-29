Chennai: Hours after the decomposed body of two-year-old Sujith Wilson was pulled out from an unused borewell, the Madras Court on Tuesday pulled up the state government asking whether it needed a corpse to act on implementing each and every statute.

The court also rapped the media, saying it was not streaming anything constructive in creating public awareness on the implementation of rules and regulation on borewells and tubewells, except giving a live relay on the rescue operations that eventually ended on a tragic note.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanararayanan and N Seshasayee further observed that everybody has a social responsibility to bring awareness and it is more on the media in publishing the guidelines issued by the state government based on the Supreme Courts order.

Notably, the bench was hearing a petition seeking a direction to authorities for strict implementation of guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and for enforcement of The Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Regulations of Sinking of wells and Safety Measures) Rules 2015.

Further, the court also directed the civic authorities to produce details on the action taken against violators who had failed to comply with the conditions for digging borewells and tubewells.

Sujith Wilson died on Tuesday after he had fallen into a deep borewell in Trichy on October 25.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam paid condolences to the 2-year-old at his residence.

