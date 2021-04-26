Chennai: A complete lockdown should be imposed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 1-3, suggested the Madras High Court on Monday. The court said appropriate announcements must be made well in advance, at least by April 28 so that ordinary citizens are equipped with their weekend purchases. Also Read - Tamil Nadu COVID19 Travel Guideline: E-pass Now Mandatory For Travel | Check Steps to Apply

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said that the vehicles required for counting purposes and emergency services only be allowed on these two days. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Govt Allows to Reopen Vedanta's Sterlite Plant for 4 Months Only for Production of Oxygen

The court made the observation while hearing a suo motu plea initiated by it to check the preparedness of the state and the availability of oxygen, ventilators, beds and medicines required to handle the second wave of Covid-19. Also Read - Should Be Booked On Murder Charges: Madras HC Holds EC Responsible For Second Wave of COVID