New Delhi: The Madras High Court Advocates’ Association has declared a one-day boycott over Supreme Court’s decision to transfer Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani to Meghalaya Court.

The boycott was announced after Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani’s resiged from her post with the Supreme Court turning down her request against the transfer. Thus, advocates of Madras High Court and the Magistrate courts have decided not to appear for their cases on September 10.

An apex court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had recommended the transfer of Meghalaya HC Chief Justice AK Mittal to the Madras Court and Tahilramani’s to Meghalaya. Following this, Tahilramani had sent her appeal to the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider the decision. However, it was turned down eventually, marking her transfer to one of the smallest courts in the country, the Meghalaya Court on August 28.

A resolution framed in the matter said, “The collegium has carefully gone through the aforesaid representation and taken into consideration all relevant factors. On reconsideration, the collegium is of the considered view that it is not possible to accede to her request.”Apart from Tahilramani, the collegium also recommended the transfer of Justice Vivek Agarwal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the Allahabad High Court and Justice Amit Rawal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Kerala High Court.

Justice Tahilramani, completed her LLB from the Government Law College, Mumbai, and LLM from the University of Bombay, Mumbai. She enrolled with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa and joined the Chamber of her late father L.V. Kapse, who was also a renowned advocate. Subsequently, she left the chamber and started independent practice in the Bombay High Court.

She was appointed as the Judge of Bombay HC where she delivered several landmark judgements including the Bilkis Bano-Godhra riots case. She held office as the acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court till May 2017.