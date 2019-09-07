New Delhi: Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani on Friday decided to resign from her post after the Supreme Court turned down her request against her transfer to Meghalaya Court.

Tahilramani’s decision comes two days after the apex court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, recommended the transfer of Meghalaya HC Chief Justice AK Mittal to the Madras Court and shifting her position to Meghalaya, one of the smallest courts in India.

Tahilramani had appealed to the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider the decision. However, it was turned down eventually, marking her transfer on August 28.

“The collegium has carefully gone through the aforesaid representation and taken into consideration all relevant factors. On reconsideration, the collegium is of the considered view that it is not possible to accede to her request,” the resolution said.

Justice Tahilramani completed her LLB from the Government Law College, Mumbai, and LLM from the University of Bombay, Mumbai. She enrolled with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa and joined the Chamber of her late father L.V. Kapse, who was also a renowned advocate. Subsequently, she left the chamber and started independent practice in the Bombay High Court.

She was appointed as the Judge of Bombay HC where she delivered several landmark judgements including the Bilkis Bano-Godhra riots case. She held office as the acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court till May 2017.

Apart from her, the collegium has also recommended transfer of Justice Vivek Agarwal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the Allahabad High Court and Justice Amit Rawal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Kerala High Court.