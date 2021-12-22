Chennai: An advocate of the Madras High Court was caught in a compromising position with a woman during virtual hearing. A video of the incident showed the lawyer in an intimate posture with a woman, while a judge was hearing a case through video-conferencing on Monday. He has now been suspended by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from practice for his alleged “improper” behaviour during the course of the virtual hearing.Also Read - Jayalalithaa's Veda Nilayam House Not to be Converted Into Memorial, Rules Madras HC

Santhana Krishnan, a Chennai-based advocate, was prevented from practising as an advocate in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in his name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings pending against him for his alleged indecent behaviour, a press release from the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry said, news agency PTI reported. Also Read - Madras HC Rejects Order on Speed Limit to 120 kmph on Highways, Asks Centre to Issue Fresh Notification

The portfolio judges P N Prakash and R Hemalatha on their own initiated contempt proceedings against Santhana Krishnan. They directed the CB-CID wing of the police to register a case and hold a thorough probe on the issue and file a report on December 23. Also Read - NEET UG 2021: Good News For Students. Madras HC Allows Candidates Exceeding Age Limit by Few Days to Appear For Exam

The judges also directed the Tamil Nadu Bar Council to take appropriate disciplinary proceedings against the lawyer and accordingly, it prohibited Santhana Krishnan from practising, by adopting the resolution.

The bench on Tuesday said the “Court cannot afford to be a mute spectator and turn a Nelson’s eye when such brazen vulgarity is publicly displayed amidst Court proceedings”. It directed the the City Police Commissioner to take steps to block the circulation of the impugned video clipping in social media.

“Superadded, we are of the considered view that it is high time that we revisit the procedure of conducting court proceedings in hybrid mode, especially in the light of the fact that advocates, in large numbers, have started appearing in person in our High Court as well in the district Courts.”

“However, a decision in this regard has to be taken by the Hon’ble Acting Chief Justice before whom this matter may be placed,” the judges said.

(With inputs from PTI)