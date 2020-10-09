New Delhi: The Madras High Court on Friday ruled that a 19-year-old woman can stay with her husband A Prabhu, a 35-year-old AIADMK lawmaker. The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the teen’s father who alleged that his daughter was kidnapped by the MLA. Also Read - AR Rahman Gets Legal Notice From Madras Court in Income Tax Case

The Dalit lawmaker married his 19-year-old sweetheart, S.Soundarya, who belongs to a Brahmin family on Monday despite a stiff resistance from the girl's side.

The enraged girl's father S. Swaminathan, a local temple priest. He alleged that his daughter was abducted. He threatened to immolate himself and the district police registered a case against him for attempted suicide.

The wedding was held at Prabhu’s residence after Soundarya is said to have walked out of her parent’s home. Prabhu’s parents are also with the AIADMK.

Later Prabhu denied the rumours that he had kidnapped Soundarya and forcibly married her. He also denied threatening her parents. Prabhu said that for the past few months he and Soundarya were in love.

According to him, his family had formally asked Swaminathan’s consent for the wedding. However, Swaminathan refused for the proposal. Prabha said he married to Soundarya with the blessings from his own parents.

(With agency inputs)