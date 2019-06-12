Rampur: After the government’s decision to connect madrasas to formal and mainstream education, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan said, on Tuesday, that madrasas don’t breed a nature like that of Nathuram Godse or a personality like Pragya Thakur.

“See that first, announce that those propagating thoughts of Nathuram Godse will be declared enemies of democracy, those convicted for terror activities won’t be rewarded,” said Azam Khan.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that development is only possible when Muslim youth will hold the Quran in one hand and computer in the other.

A Khan: Madrasas don’t breed a nature like that of Nathuram Godse or a personality like Pragya Thakur. See that first, announce that those propagating thoughts of Nathuram Godse will be declared enemies of democracy, those convicted for terror activities won’t be rewarded. (11.6) https://t.co/R5IZq9QtNf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2019

Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi while Pragya Singh Thakur, Member of Parliament from Bhopal, is an accused in the Malegaon blast.

On Tuesday, Union Minsiter of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Madrasas which are there in large number across the country were to be connected with the formal education and mainstream education so that those children in Madrasas can also contribute in the development of the society.

Madrasa teachers across the country will be given training from various institutions in mainstream subjects such as Hindi, English, Maths, Science, Computer etc. so that they can impart mainstream education to the Madrasa students. This programme will be launched next month. pic.twitter.com/6AH0S8dgT1 — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) June 11, 2019

Criticising the decision of Central Government, Azam Khan said, “Religious teachings are imparted at madrasas. At the very same madrasas, English, Hindi and Maths are taught. This has always been done. If you want to help, improve their standard. Build buildings for madrasas, provide them furniture & midday meal facility.”

(With ANI Input)