Madrasas Sealed: Uttarakhand govt seals unrecognised Madrasas in Dehradun, Haldwani – What is the reason?

17 madrasas have been sealed across Uttarakhand, while the managements of three other institutions have submitted written confirmation of discontinuing operations.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/madrasas-sealed-uttarakhand-govt-seals-unrecognised-madrasas-in-dehradun-haldwani-what-is-the-reason-8517831/ Copy

Madrasas Sealed Uttarakhand govt seals unrecognised Madrasas in Dehradun, Haldwani – What is the reason | Image: ANI

Madrasas Sealed In Uttarakhand: Continuing its action against Madrasas operating without prescribed recognition and academic standards, the Uttarakhand government has sealed several unrecognised institutions in Dehradun and Haldwani. Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Special Secretary, Minority Welfare Department, said that the authorities have sealed as many as 17 madrasas across the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed authorities to ensure that no educational institution operates without following the required rules and obtaining proper recognition.

Dhakate said that three madrasas have been sealed in Dehradun, including Madrasa Jamia-Tus-Salam Al-Islamia in Azad Colony, while the managements of Madrasa Dar-e-Arqam in Azad Colony, Majra and Madrasa Darul Uloom Rahimia submitted written undertakings saying that they have stopped their operation.

Dhakate said that “so far, 17 madrasas have been sealed across the state, while the managements of three other institutions have submitted written confirmation of discontinuing operations. With this, operations of a total of 20 unrecognised madrasas have been discontinued in the state.”

He further added that in a similar action in Haldwani in Nainital district, Madrasa Jamia Nooria Barkate Amina located on Shani Bazaar Road in Gaujajali North and another unrecognised madrasa in Indira Nagar, Banbhoolpura, were also sealed.

Haldwani City Magistrate AB Vajpayee said the concerned madrasa managements were asked to submit documents related to recognition. As the required documents were not produced, sealing action was taken as per rules.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed that no educational institution in the state should operate without fulfilling prescribed rules and recognition requirements.

Under the new system implemented in the state, the government aims to ensure modern and quality education in minority educational institutions while enforcing academic standards.

CM Dhami stated that the state government would not compromise on the future of children or the quality of education. He clarified that action against educational institutions that are violating the rules would continue as per the law.

(with ANI inputs)