At a time when a number of firms are busy in clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine to prevent the deadly virus, a new drug has become the talk of the town to fight Covid-19. It is Molnupiravir. If the outcomes of the experiment carried out in an American university come true in larger human trials, this wonder drug could be the magical cure for coronavirus.

As per updates from pharma experts, the Molnupiravir is an anti-viral drug and is taken orally in tablet or capsule form. After doing a clinical study, the scientists at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences in the American state of Georgia found that Molnupiravir stops the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

The Molnupiravir drug, also known as MK-4482/EIDD-2801, had earlier been found to stop some influenza viruses. The results of the experiment have been published in the Nature journal.

Notably, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is planning to undertake human trials of the drug in India after the successful trial was published in the journal.

At this crucial time, if human trials return with positive results, this could be the real game-changer in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

By the way, there is no proven drug for the treatment of Covid-19 so far. Remdesivir, the Ebola drug, had emerged as a life-save in severe cases of Covid-19 and was being administered to such patients. But doctors have now said Remdesivir is not a bankable drug.Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also denied the fact and said Remdesivir does not help.