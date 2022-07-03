New Delhi: Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari shared pictures of the new four-lane Goa-Karnataka coastal highway. The minister took to Twitter and wrote, “Magnificent due to its scenic view…this project is an important coastal highway link between west and south India.” Gadkari added the four-laning of the highway is nearing completion, with 92.42% work already completed. He further added that the traffic is open on highway.Also Read - PM Modi Refers To Hyderabad As Bhagyanagar At BJP's National Executive Meet | Top Points

The highway connects major cities and towns along the way, including Panvel, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Panaji, Margao, Karwar, Udupi, Surathkal, Mangalore, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kanyakumari. Also Read - Russia Ukraine War: PM Modi Speaks With Putin; Bats For Dialogue

See Pictures Here

The strategic highway passes through a variety of terrains with almost 50% of the length passing through rolling terrain (45 km) and mountainous terrain (24 km). Also Read - Devendra Fadnvais Should Take Charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Says BJP President JP Nadda

“The project will reduce travel time, prevent accidents, optimize vehicle operating costs and help in fuel savings due to smoother road and reduce congestion for inter & intra state commuters,” said Nitin Gadkari.