New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale, occurred 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak, Haryana at 5.30 AM on Thursday. This is the second consecutive earthquake near Rohtak, as on Thursday an earthquake measuring 2.1 on Richter scale occurred at 4.18 am. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 Strikes Jammu And Kashmir For 4th Time in Three Days

