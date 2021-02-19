Dehradun: A magnitude 4.0 earthquake has hit Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. The quake occurred at 4:38 pm on Friday. The earthquake comes over a week after the glacier disaster in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on February 7 that triggered flash floods and caused massive damages to the hydel projects and workers, many of whom are still missing while more than 60 have died. Also Read - Minor Earthquake Jolts Jammu And Kashmir, Epicentre in Ladakh Region

So far there is no report of any damage to property or life in the earthquake. More details are awaited.