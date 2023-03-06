5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Andaman And Nicobar Islands
An earthquake of 5-magnitude on Monday hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands. No casualties or injuries were reported.
New Delhi: An earthquake of 5-magnitude on Monday hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The earthquake occurred in the Nicobar islands region at around 5:07 am today, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
Also Read:
No casualties or injuries have been reported. More details are awaited.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.