New Delhi: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly session, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has decided to expand the Cabinet, a Maharashtra minister said. He added that “Shiv Sena and other allies will get representation according to their expectations”.

Maharashtra Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told news agency ANI, “CM Devendra Fadnavis has decided that Maharashtra Cabinet expansion will be done before the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Session, soon all will hear the good news. Shiv Sena & other allies will get as per their expectations.”

This news came amidst the growing demands from the Sena for sharing the Chief Minister post if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance comes back to power in the state Assembly polls due later this year.

Meanwhile, Mungantiwar has also claimed that the next chief minister of the state would be from his party, adding that the “BJP and ally Shiv Sena would arrive at a seat-sharing agreement soon for the state Assembly polls due later this year”.

“The next chief minister will be from the BJP. There is no discontent in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance over this. We will even cross 220 Assembly seats, in the 288-member House, this time,” he told reporters in Nashik on Monday.

“The final decision on seat-sharing will be taken soon…We will work hard to ensure the victory of our allies,” Mungantiwar said.

Notably, the monsoon session of the Maharashtra assembly will start from July 17.