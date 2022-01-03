Pune: Amid rapid rise in coronavirus infections in Pune, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister is scheduled to hold an important meeting to review the COVID situation in the district on Tuesday, said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol. Addressing media on Monday, the Mayor said that during the meeting, it is expected that decision would be taken on imposing fresh curbs in the district to control the spread of the infection.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Maharashtra Sees Spike Of 11,877 New Cases; Omicron Tally Crosses 500-Mark

“Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to hold an important meeting to review the COVID situation in Pune tomorrow. Decision on fresh restrictions including regarding schools in Pune are expected,” said Mohol, according to news agency ANI. Also Read - Is Maharashtra Govt Discussing to Impose Another Lockdown? Read Health Minister Rajesh Tope's Latest Statement

Cases of coronavirus continued to rise rapidly in Pune. The district reported 850 new Covid cases on Sunday, of which 46 were of Omicron variant. There are 3,808 active cases in the district currently. The district on Sunday reported a 34.7 per cent increase in new cases, as compared to the previous day, according to the data released by the health department of Pune Zilla Parishad. Also Read - Centre in Talks with Pune Drugmaker Gennova Biopharma to Test mRNA Vaccine for Booster Dose

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign for children commenced at 40 centres in Pune on Monday, the city civic body’s chief immunisation officer Dr Suryakant Devkar said.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol formally launched the special drive at Dalvi Hospital, one of the 40 centres in the city. “The beneficiary children were offered a rose, a pen and a mask after the vaccination,” Devkar said.

Parents accompanied their children to the vaccination centres and the teenagers appeared happy and excited to take to jabs against the viral infection, he said.

Each centre has been provided 250 doses of Covaxin. Half of these vaccine doses will be given to the children registering online, and the rest will be for on-the-spot arrivals, the official said.

(With Inputs from ANI and PTI)