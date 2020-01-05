New Delhi: Almost A week after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expanded his Cabinet, the portfolios of the ministers got finalised with Governor BS Koshiyari approving the allocation on Sunday morning.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 5, 2020

Amid speculations of disappointment, Maha Vikas Aghadi — the ruling coalition of Maharashtra — finalised the portfolios on Saturday. “According to my information, the list of portfolios was given to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 7:30 pm this evening. I hope the governor gives his approval soon,” Mr Patil tweeted.

NCP managed to get two significant portfolios: Finance and Home. While Ajit Pawar was given finance, Anil Deshmukh will be the new home minister of the state. The Sena retained the urban development ministry, which will be held by Eknath Shinde.

Here’s the full list of ministries

NCP MLAs Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Dhananjay Munde have been allotted irrigation, food and civil supplies, excise and social justice departments, respectively.

Congress got revenue and energy with former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan bagging the crucial Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio. State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat will get the revenue ministry.

NCP Biggest Winner

With both home and finance and also the post of the deputy CM, NCP emerges the winner in the 43-member Assembly.