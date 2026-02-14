Home

Maha Shivaratri special trains announced: Direct Bengaluru–Kalaburagi express services, check timings and fares

South Western Railway launches special Maha Shivaratri express trains between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi with convenient timings, key stoppages and 20 coaches to manage festive travel rush efficiently.

Maha Shivaratri special trains

Wedged in amicable assistance of pilgrims towards Maha Shivaratri festival celebrations, South Western Railway (SWR) recently announced two additional special trains between Bengaluru (Yesvantpur)-Kalaburagi Junction.

Special Express Train Services

Stationary departures for Kalaburagi on Yesvantpur via Special Train Number 06209 shall begin at 10: 40 PM from Bengaluru and reach Kalaburagi Junction by approx 9:15 AM. The arrivals from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru on Special Train Number 06210 shall leave at 10: 15 AM and reach Bengaluru Yesvantpur by approx 9:40 PM.

Timings that are planned in such a way so passengers can utilise their journeys!

Intermediate stations:

To further provide ease of access to passengers in and around the cities of Karnataka and some other states, special train service will halt at the following stations.

Yelahanka

Hindupur

Dharmavaram Junction

Anantapur

Guntakal Junction

Adoni

Mantralayam Road

Raichur

Krishna

Yadgir

Shahabad

With 20 coaches attached to the train

Considering the load during this festive season will be high, authorities have decided to increase the number of coaches to 20 to limit the WL on the trains.

Why 20 coaches?

As said by senior officials of SWR “ With an aim to provide comfortable travel to passengers during Maha Shivaratri festival season, these special trains will have 20 coaches each which will also help in reducing the load on regular trains.”

Book your tickets now!

IRCTC permits passengers to book their tickets before the departure of the train. Book your tickets in advance as these trains get full quickly during festival seasons. Please note: For ticket booking please visit IRCTC official website or go to the authorized ticketing offices.

Don’t forget to carry a valid ID proof along while traveling and do check your PNR status before the journey!

