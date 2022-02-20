New Delhi: An app has been launched by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust for devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Devotees wishing to visit Kashi Vishwanath on the occasion of Maha Shivratri can register themselves on this application and get information about the proper route and timing for darshan.Also Read - In a First, Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple to Wear Use & Throw Khadi Slippers

Those registering themselves on the app will give accurate information to the temple administration about the number of devotees expected at the temple at a given time, helping the temple administration manage crowds better. Also Read - 7 Really Surprising Facts About Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

According to the information, the app will be working for now on a trial basis. It can be downloaded from the Play Store. The unique feature of the app will be that it will have Hindi, English, and many languages ​​of South India. Also Read - How to Reach Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi by Road, Train or Air

Here are some of the arrangements made:

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal said that on the occasion of Shivratri (March 1), a new route is being opened for the devotees to come from the side of the Ganga as well. Besides, arrangements have also been made to enter the sanctum sanctorum from all the entrances. Devotees will be shown live darshan of the sanctum sanctorum of Kashi Vishwanath Temple by installing LEDs at various places. VVIPs have been requested to come by water route. No big vehicles will be allowed from Maidagin and Godowlia. E-rickshaws will be run by the temple administration for the differently abled and the elderly. Barricading will be in place and adequate arrangements have also been made for water at various places and for events to be held during the night. Steel railings will be installed on the premises for queuing and the system of tableau darshan will continue in the temple. It will be easy for the devotees to have darshan.

For the unversed, after the construction of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, this will be the first celebration of Maha Shivratri.

Meanwhile, police personnel have been asked to stay alert and ensure tight security arrangements in the city in view of various celebrations and elections here.