New Delhi: 'The cordination in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was great and all issues would be resolved after the Congress Ministers meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray', said Sanjay Raut, soon after Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna mocked the grand old party.

When asked about the editorial published in 'Saamna', Raut said that there is no jibe on Congress., instead it is the writing style of Saamna.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece, Sena had likened the Congress party to a perpetually squeaking old cot that keeps making noise now and then.

“Congress is doing good in the state. But every once in a while the old cot (Congress) makes noises…. It has now been decided that the two ministers will meet the Chief Minister and raise their points. Chief Minister will meet them and make a decision. But what does Congress want to say? Why is the old cot (Congress) making a noise?” the editorial said (roughly translated from Hindi).

Notably, the Saamna article came in response to an interview published in an English daily in which Congress leader Ashok Chavan had been quoted blaming bureaucrats for creating a rift among MVA and added that Congress will soon take up the matter with Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

(With agency inputs)