New Delhi: The much-awaited meeting between interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, which was scheduled to be held today, has now been postponed for Monday. Speaking to a leading daily, Congress leaders from Mumbai asserted that the negotiations were on track and the procedural delays should not be seen as a change of mind.

Meanwhile, the NCP core committee is expected to hold further talks over the current situation in Maharashtra. “Pawar Sahab (Party Chief Sharad Pawar) has called a meeting of core committee of NCP leaders at 4 pm in Pune”, NCP leader Nawab Malik had said on Saturday.

After the core committee discussion, Pawar will fly to national capital this evening for his crucial meeting with Congress interim president tomorrow, wherein the two leaders will explore possibilities to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra under the leadership of Shiv Sena.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had told reporters that said Pawar and AICC interim president will sit together on November 17 to discuss the future course of action.

“Congress alone can’t decide things. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Sonia Gandhi will sit together on November 17 and discuss the next course of action. They will decide how to solve this problem. After that only the other actions will follow,” Kharge had stated couple of days ago.

The meeting between the veteran leaders (Gandhi and Pawar) was scheduled after the NCP supremo confirmed that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will form government in Maharashtra and will complete a five-year full term.

Yesterday, the meeting of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress delegation with Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, which was scheduled for Saturday evening was also postponed. “Since many leaders are visiting the region affected by unseasonal rain, the meeting has been postponed”, Sena MLA Eknath Shinde had stated.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, Congress and NCP had bagged 54 and 44 seats respectively in 288-member Assembly. As no party came forward to prove majority to form the government in the state, it on Tuesday came under President’s rule after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification.