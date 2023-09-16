Home

Gambling App Kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar Spends 200 Cr In Cash On Wedding, Bollywood Celebs Attend

Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the promoters of the Mahadev Gambling App is being investigated by the ED on money laundering charges. According to the ED sources, Chandrakar spent Rs. 200 Cr in cash, on his wedding in UAE and it was attended by many big Bollywood celebrities.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been probing a gambling platform, Mahadev Online Book App and its promoters for money laundering charges of about Rs. 5000 crore. It has been revealed by the ED Sources that one of the promoters of the Mahadev Online Book App, Sourabh Chandrakar spent about Rs. 200 Cr in Cash on his wedding which was held in UAE. It has also been reported that the promoter’s family members and other relatives were brought to UAE from Nagpur in private jets and the wedding ceremony was attended by a host of bollywood celebrities including Sunny Leone, Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani among others.

As mentioned earlier, the investigative agency has been probing the gambling app promoters Sourabh Chandrakar and his partner Ravi Uppal. During the investigation, it has been found out that Rs. 200 crore was spent in cash on the former’s wedding. The expenses include family members being taken to the wedding venue in private jets, about Rs. 112 crore was delivered via hawala to an event management company, nearly Rs. 42 cr- payments for the hotel bookings were made in cash. According to the news agency PTI, this came even as the ED froze and seized assets worth Rs. 417 Crore in connection with the online betting case, after the ED raided the app’s offices of eight cash courier units.

Many Bollywood Celebrities Attended Sourabh Chandrakar Marriage

According to the various ED sources, it has also been revealed that the wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar, in UAE, was attended by many bollywood celebrities. The list reportedly includes Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar, Elli AvrRam, Bharti Singh, Bhagyashree, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Krushna Abhishek. ED sources have said that the actors and singers were invited by a Mumbai-based event company who paid them the fee for it.

It is being reported that Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal have been working from Dubai and were allegedly using the application to enroll new users and create user IDs and were involved in money laundering through a layered web of ‘benami’ bank accounts. Both the promoters belong to Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.

