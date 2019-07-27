Live Updates

  • 11:34 AM IST

  • 11:21 AM IST

  • 11:10 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: According to CPRO, Central Railway, 700 passengers are on-board the train. NDRF team and Navy chopper are conducting the rescue operation.

  • 11:09 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: 22944 Indore-Pune Express JCO 26.7.2019 short terminated at Panvel and will leave as 22943 Pune-Indore Express JCO 27.7.2019 at 18.30 hrs.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Except Kalyan to Karjat/Khopoli, all other suburban corridors of the central railway are functional.

  • 11:06 AM IST

  • 10:51 AM IST
    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Government of Maharashtra has requested Air Force, NDRF, Navy and Military to perform necessary rescue operations of the stranded passengers of Mahalaxmi Express including Airlift of passengers.
  • 10:22 AM IST

  • 10:22 AM IST
    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: A team of railway officials, RPF and medicos headed by ADRM NP Singh 8828119001 is available at Badlapur station.
    A relief train for movement of passenger is available at Badlapur and also medical assistance and refreshment is arranged .
    Further arrangement for movement of passenger upto kolhapur being ensured.
  • 10:21 AM IST
    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: 8 NDRF boats with personnel only few hundred metres away from the site. Will shortly reach the train – Central Railway

Mumbai: Incessant Rains has again caused trouble for the residents as parts of the city have been flooded and railway tracks have submerged.

As many as 17 inbound flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport on Friday as the city witnessed heavy downpour on Friday, said the airport authorities.

Ashish Shelar, a BJP MLA from Bandra West, reviewed heavy rainfall situation and asked concerned Headmaster /principal to take the decision for declaring holiday on Saturday, considering local rainfall situation.

According to IMD Colaba and Santa Cruz observatory, the rainfall recorded as on Friday was 24.2 mm and 23 mm respectively. Besides, Mumbai is likely to receive a good amount of rainfall on Saturday as well, predicted the Met Department. Intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said yesterday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of meteorology and climate change department in SkyMet Weather, stated, “We are expecting such rain activity to continue till June 27 and the intensity will decrease from July 28. From June 29, we expect a significant decrease in rain activity. Although occasional light to moderate showers will continue, heavy rains or extremely heavy rains are ruled out.”