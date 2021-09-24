New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri from the Uttar Pradesh Police after receiving approval from the Centre. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a notification for the CBI probe into the death of the Mahant.Also Read - Mahant Narendra Giri's Death: UP Police Makes Third Arrest; CM Yogi Adityanath Recommends CBI Probe

The central agency has also filed an FIR in connection with the case after the UP government recommended a CBI probe, officials said on Friday. Also Read - Who is Anand Giri? Disciple Accused of Abetting Suicide of his Guru Mahant Narendra Giri

“On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri,” the Uttar Pradesh’s home department had said on Wednesday. Also Read - Akhara Parishad Chief Mahant Narendra Giri Death: 'Culprit Will Not Be Spared, Postmortem to be Done Tomorrow', Says CM Adityanath

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Tuesday constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer and detained a disciple of his in Haridwar.

A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, the police had said.

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand had on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death.

(With inputs from PTI)