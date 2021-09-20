Allahabad: Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth, police said. The Parishad is the largest organisation of sadhus in India. According to Inspector General of Police K P Singh, Mahant Giri’s body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples. A purported suicide note was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. He had also delegated various responsibilities to his disciples in the note, the police said.Also Read - NEET Suicides: Actor Suriya Makes Emotional Appeal to Students to Not End Their Lives, Watch

The IGP said that police had received a call at 5.30 PM from the Muth that Giri had hanged himself. Prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide but things will be clearer after the post-mortem and forensic tests, the police said.

The influential Hindu seer was hospitalised in April after he tested positive from COVID-19. Several political and religious leaders condoled the demise of Giri.

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का देहावसान अत्यंत दुखद है। आध्यात्मिक परंपराओं के प्रति समर्पित रहते हुए उन्होंने संत समाज की अनेक धाराओं को एक साथ जोड़ने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई। प्रभु उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति!! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2021

Expressing grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, “The death of Akhara Parishad President Shri Narendra Giri ji is extremely sad. While devoted to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in connecting many streams of Sant Samaj together. May the Lord place them at your feet. Peace!!”

“The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted.