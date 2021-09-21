New Delhi: Mahant Narendra Giri, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president, claimed in his suicide note that he was being blackmailed by his disciple Anand Giri. The suicide note recovered by Prayagraj Police names Anand Giri as one of the accused pushing him to the extent of dying by suicide.Also Read - From Meeting President Joe Biden To UNGA Address | All You Need to Know About PM Modi’s US Tour

Anand Giri was detained on Monday night after a case for abetting suicide was lodged against him, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of the largest organisation of seers in India, was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad. Also Read - Akhara Parishad Chief Mahant Narendra Giri Death: 'Culprit Will Not Be Spared, Postmortem to be Done Tomorrow', Says CM Adityanath

A purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. Kumar said in the suicide note, names of three people were mentioned and on the basis of the FIR, Anand Giri was detained. Also Read - US President Joe Biden to Host PM Narendra Modi for Bilateral Dialogue on September 24 at White House

“He is being brought to Allahabad for further probe,” he said, adding that evidence in the case is being collected. An “unbiased and transparent” probe into the matter is on and the state police is capable of handling the case, the officer said.

About the veracity of the suicide note, Kumar said forensic experts are looking into it.