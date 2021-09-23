Noida: Hours after the mortal remains of Mahant Narendra Giri were placed in a ‘samadhi’ in the premises of the Baghambari Mutt on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a third person in connection with the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president, officials said. Inspector Mahesh Singh, in-charge of the George Town police station, confirmed the arrest of Sandeep Tiwari, but he declined to comment on the time and place of the arrest.Also Read - Who is Anand Giri? Disciple Accused of Abetting Suicide of his Guru Mahant Narendra Giri

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Akhara Parishad's head. The inquiry was recommended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath around midnight on Wednesday. "On the instructions of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri," the state Home department said in a tweet in Hindi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that 'several pieces of evidence' had been collected and that the 'culprits will not be spared'.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday. Earlier on Wednesday, the seer’s two disciples, Anand Giri and Aadhya Prasad Tiwari, were produced in a local court, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody. Anand Giri was charged with abetting the seer’s suicide.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer. Earlier, a purported suicide note was found, in which the seer wrote that Anand Giri was trying to blackmail him using a morphed picture of a woman. The seer purportedly wrote that he would rather die with dignity than face this false accusation.

However, a prominent seer of Niranjani Akhara, Acharya Mahamandleshwar Kailashanand, had placed his claim that the purported suicide note of spiritual guru Narendra Giri, does not have his handwriting. “I do not consider this suicide note authentic as it does not have Giri’s handwriting. I knew him for the last 20 years. He did not use to write,” said Kailashanand, considered very close to Giri.

(With Agency Inputs)