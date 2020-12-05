Mumbai: The nation will observe Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6 (Sunday), which marks the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. However, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, people will have to pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar in a subdued manner. Also Read - Gajraj Rao: I Would Love to Play Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Someday | Exclusive Interview

People will not be able to visit Global Vipassana Pagoda at Gorai in Western suburbs as it will be kept shut for public between December 5 and 7. A large number of people visit the Pagoda, to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar on December 6.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also appealed to people to not crowd Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to pay tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary on December 6 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal urged the people to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar from their homes as a precautionary measure against coronavirus and considering the possibility of the second wave of infection.

“Social distancing, physical distancing, wearing masks, using sanitizers is the new norm. We have to avoid crowding at any cost because the threat is not yet over,” Chahal said.

Every year lakhs of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar visit Chaityabhoomi from across the state on Mahaparinirvan Din, he said.

Flowers will be showered on Chaityabhoomi from a helicopter as a mark of respect to Dr Ambedkar on December 6, Chahal said.

He also said that arrangements have been made for the live telecast of the programmes at Chaityabhoomi on Doordarshan, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

(With inputs from PTI)