New Delhi: Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan on Friday took a sly dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amidst the ongoing tussle between the saffron alliance over division of power for the government formation.

Following a meeting of the senior Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) with interim party president Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Chavan said that the party is taking calculated steps about the situation between Shiv Sena and the BJP.

“BJP failed to keep its promises to its allies and which is what led to the political crisis in Maharashtra. We are waiting and watching the situation, and we will take a decision at the right time,” the former Chief Minister said.

Notably, after the BJP-Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Sena has been demanding a ’50-50 formula’ for power-sharing agreement between the two parties.

While Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray claimed that BJP president Amit Shah had promised him the CM’s post for 2.5 years before the Lok Sabha elections this year. However, the BJP has been stern on the fact that no such promises were made.

Earlier this morning, Maharashtra Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar asserted that Maharashtra may head for President’s rule if the new government is not in place by November 7.

Mungantiwar’s comment came after Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted the BJP by posting a cryptic message on Twitter, triggering speculations of a possible formation of an alternative government in the state. Raut had also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday.

The BJP and Sena, who won the assembly polls jointly with winning 105 and 56 seats respectively, have engaged in a bitter war over CM’s post that has unfolded with no end to it so far.