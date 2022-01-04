New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several development projects in the two states. In Tripura, PM Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and will also launch two key development initiatives. While PM Modi will virtually kick-start the campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur, he will also rejuvenate the party in Tripura ahead of next year’s polls.Also Read - Rehabilitate surrendered militants otherwise they would return to jungle: Rajkhowa

In Agartala, the prime minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore. He will also launch two important schemes in Tripura — Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools. PM Modi will be inaugurating the new building at around 2 pm in Agartala, the state capital of Tripura.

Spread over 30,000 square metres, the new terminal is a state of art building having modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network-integrated system. The development of the new terminal building is an effort in line with the prime minister's endeavor to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country, the PMO said.

The new airport terminal building in Tripura comes as part of the Airport Authority of India (AAI)’s initiative to develop modern, state-of-the-art airports all across the North-East to contribute to the all-around development of the region.

The new terminal building of #AAI’s #Agartala @aaiagtairport is a perfect example of the culture and heritage of the beautiful state of #Tripura. The building is equipped with 20 check-in counters and four passenger boarding bridges. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jYd1PiuDEs — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) January 2, 2022

Through the local architecture of building and various installations passengers will experience local art forms, stone sculptures of Unnakoti hills, Chabimura replica. Also, local bamboo art has been presented in multiple forms at the airport. #architecture #agartalaairport (2/2) pic.twitter.com/2VtPsqkyon — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) January 2, 2022

The new Tripura airport terminal will include as many as 20 check-in counters, 10 immigration counters, aprons for six aircraft parking bays, five custom counters, four-passenger boarding bridges, and even one hangar. The airport terminal building shall also include a solar power unit capable of handling most of its power requirements.

Meanwhile, the “Project Mission 100” of Vidyajyoti schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing high and higher secondary schools with the state of art facilities and quality education. The project will cover about 1.2 lakh students from nursery to class XII and will cost around Rs 500 crores in the next three years.

The PMO said “Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana” aims to achieve the benchmark standards for service delivery in core development sectors at the village level. The key sectors selected for this are household tap connections, domestic electricity connections, all-weather roads, functional toilets for every household, recommended immunization for every child, and participation of women in self-help groups among others.

The scheme will incentivize the villages for achieving the benchmark standards for service delivery in different sectors and is expected to induce a sense of healthy competition among the villages to improve the service delivery at the grassroots.