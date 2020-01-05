Patna: Maharaja Kamal Singh, who was the last surviving MP from the Indian Parliament of 1952-1962 and the last Maharaj of Dumraon Raj, breathed his last at 5:10 AM on Sunday. He was 93.

The cremation will take place on Monday morning.

The news was confirmed by his son Chandravijay Singh, who said that his father had been ill for over 5 years.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Buxar MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey grieved at the Kamal Singh’s demise. According to a report, he said: “a golden history come to an end today”.

Bihar Nitish Kumar also expressed condolences on Maharaja’s death, saying that the last rites would be performed with full state honours.