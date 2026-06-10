Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update: Heavy rain with thunderstorm to lash in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Solapur, Nashik, IMD issues alert

The weather department has said that there is a strong possibility of gusty winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in some parts of these districts, along with moderate rainfall and lightning.

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Maharashtra Monsoon Update

New Delhi: Maharashtra has witnessed a sudden change in weather conditions. The Meteorological Department has issued a major warning for the state, highlighting that large parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, are expected to receive heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in 30 districts of the state on June 9, 2026.

This includes all the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

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The weather department has said that there is a strong possibility of gusty winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in some parts of these districts, along with moderate rainfall and lightning.

Here are some of the key details:

The weather department has said that heavy downpour will continue for four days.

Light to moderate rains is likely to continue in Mumbai, Thane and Pune areas from June 10 to June 13, 2026.

Heavy rains are expected in Satara and Kolhapur districts due to increased monsoon activity.

Nashik and Ahmednagar will also experience rainy weather with thundershowers.

While light showers will occur in many parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Despite the rain, the mercury will remain hot in Vidarbha and Khandesh and the temperature is likely to remain above 40 degrees

1. Which districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall in Maharashtra?

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Solapur, and Nashik.

2. Has the IMD issued any weather alert for Maharashtra?

Yes, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for several districts

3. Why is Maharashtra witnessing heavy rainfall in June?

It is important to note that the heavy downpour is linked to the advancement of the southwest monsoon and favorable weather systems over the Arabian Sea, which are increasing moisture inflow into the state.

4. Will Mumbai experience heavy rain this week?

Mumbai is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds in the coming days, according to IMD forecasts.

5. Which areas are likely to be most affected by the weather warning?

Coastal districts such as Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri are expected to witness the most intense rainfall activity.

Advisory issued for farmers:

According to the weather department, parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh and Madhya Maharashtra may experience cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms accompanied by rain during afternoon hours till at least June 15.

“Current weather conditions do not indicate satisfactory and widespread rainfall across the state. Farmers should not undertake sowing operations merely on the basis of forecast thunderstorm activity and isolated rainfall. The maximum temperatures are likely to remain high in several regions till at least June 12,” the advisory said.

Temperatures in Vidarbha and Khandesh may cross the 40-degrees Celsius mark, while Marathwada is expected to record temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius, it said.

“Farmers should closely monitor weather forecasts and wait for sustained and widespread rainfall before beginning sowing operations to avoid potential crop losses,” it added.