Maharashtra News: A 60-year-old man committed suicide at a quarantine centre of Pune Municipal Corporation in Kondhwa district of Maharashtra on Monday. "The deceased and his son had tested positive for coronavirus. However, the reason behind extreme step is yet to be ascertained", said Pune Police.

Pune district reported 1,245 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 29,844. The death toll increased to 890 with 21 more patients succumbing to the infection in a single-day.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the national capital Delhi, a 37-year-old journalist who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at AIIMS jumped to death at around 2 PM on Monday. The man was rushed to the ICU, but unfortunately, he succumbed to the injuries.

On Sunday, a 34-year-old man, fearing that he may have have contracted the deadly coronavirus killed self by jumping into Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad, Telangana. He took the extreme step on July 3, but the police recovered his body, two days later i.e, on July 5.

The deceased was undergoing treatment at a private clinic, later, he developed symptoms of COVID-19, so doctor referred him to a private hospital. However, he was denied admission due to lack of bed.