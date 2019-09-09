Mumbai: One person on Monday died, while another was injured after a part of a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Palghar’s Dongari area, news agency ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

In an earlier incident which took place on August 24, two persons died, five injured, and at least 15 others were feared trapped after a portion of a four-storey building collapsed in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot as soon as they received information and rescued three people from the debris; they were shifted to nearby hospitals. Fire tenders were also present at the spot.

According to Ashok Rankhamb, Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, the eight-year-old building was illegally built.