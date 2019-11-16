Mumbai: A 102-year-old man was reunited with his family three days after he had gone missing at Kasara station in Maharashtra, stated a report. Former Allahabad high court lawyer Jagannath Maurya had allegedly got lost when he wandered from the train to go to the loo.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Maurya and his 85-year-old wife were on their way back home after meeting their son in Vasai, located in the Konkan district of the state, added the report.

Instead of going to the washroom, the man entered into a local train. Worried about him, his wife had conveyed the news to their family members who were expected to receive them at Allahabad. The family members quickly rushed to Kasara station and informed the Government Railway Police officials about the missing man.

Since the old man could not remember any details, the GRP officials admitted him to a New Panvel-based homeless shelter of Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) where he was taken care of. After his two-day stay at the Ashram, the man could remember the details and the officials were able to contact his grandson, added the report. After his reunion with the family, Maurya’s grandson Shiv Bhajan told Times of India, “We are so happy that he has been found, and thank all those citizens, GRP officials and SEAL ashram who took care of him.”