Mumbai: 13 people were killed and three others were critically injured in a truck accident in Maharashtra on Monday. The truck was en route from Kutch to Nagpur and was carrying salt when the tyre suffered a blast. Superintendent of police Buldhana Patil Bhujbal said, “Today afternoon an incident took place at NH 6 when a truck suffered a tyre burst, 13 people died and three were critically injured. The truck was carrying salt and going from Kutch to Nagpur.”

(With agency inputs)