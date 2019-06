Mumbai: In a major cabinet reshuffle, 13 ministers have been inducted in the Maharashtra government while 6 ministers resigned from the state cabinet today.

State Ministers who resigned from the cabinet are – Rajkumar Badole, Prakash Mehta, Vishnu Savara, Dilip Kamble, Pravin Pote and Ambrishrao Atram.

Ahead of the Cabinet expansion, Fadnavis had met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday to hold discussions about the ministers to be inducted in his cabinet.

Eight ministers were inducted into the cabinet while five sworn-in as Minister of State.

Below are the details of Ministers who were inducted in the Maharashtra cabinet:

Name Party Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Bharatiya Janata Party Jaydutta Kshirsagar Shiv Sena Adv Ashish Shelar Bharatiya Janata Party Dr Sanjay Kute Bharatiya Janata Party Suresh Khade Bharatiya Janata Party Dr Anil Bonde Bharatiya Janata Party Dr Ashok Uike Bharatiya Janata Party Dr Tanaji Sawant Shiv Sena

Below is the list of people who were sworn-in as Minister of State:

Name Party Yogesh Sagar Bharatiya Janata Party Avinash Mahatekar RPI-A Sanjay Bhegade Bharatiya Janata Party Parinay Phuke Bharatiya Janata Party Atul Save Bharatiya Janata Party

The monsoon session will be the last session of the state legislature before the Assembly polls later this year which will start from Monday.