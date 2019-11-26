New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court’s final verdict on floor test in Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut hinted that the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ has the support of more than 162 MLAs. “162 and more…Just wait and watch”, the Sena leader said in yet another early morning tweet.

Earlier on Monday, the Sena-NCP-Congress combine had organised an unprecedented public parade of its 162 MLAs at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai and dared the BJP to prove its claimed strength of 170-plus legislators. The gathering, was attended by top leaders of the three parties.

“There will not be any problem in proving our majority. The one who is suspended from the party cannot give any order. On the day of the floor test, I will bring more than 162 MLAs. This is not Goa, this is Maharashtra,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar had stated yesterday.

Meanwhile at 10:30 AM, a three-judge bench of the apex court will pronounce its final verdict on the petition filed by Sena-NCP-Congress against Governor BS Koshyari’s decision to appoint Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday morning.

The development came just hours after NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar declared Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as an unanimous choice of ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (Sena-NCP-Congress) for the Chief Minister’s post.