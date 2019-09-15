Mumbai: Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Gadchiroli’s Gyarapatti village located in Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

In an earlier incident, 14 Naxals were killed in an encounter by the Gadchiroli police near Tadgaon Village in Maharashtra. The gun-battle took place at around 11 AM between the Naxals and the C-60 commandos. Deputy Inspector General of Police Ankush Shinde of Gadchiroli range had confirmed the casualties saying, “We have recovered 14 bodies from the spot, which include Sainath and Sinu. This is the first time that two DVC members have been killed in a single operation.”