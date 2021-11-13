Mumbai: In a major success for the security forces, at least 26 naxals were killed on Saturday in an encounter with police in eastern Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, over 900 km from Mumbai, reported news agency PTI quoting senior officials. “We have recovered the bodies of 26 naxals so far from the forest,” district Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal was quoted as saying.Also Read - Get Vaccinated & You Might Just Win LED TVs, Refrigerators & Washing Machines in This Maharashtra City | Details

The gunbattle took place in the morning at Korchi in Mardintola forest area when a C-60 police commando team was conducting a search operation led by additional SP Soumya Munde, Goyal said. While identity of the slain naxals was yet to be ascertained, a top rebel leader was suspected to be among them, according to sources.

Four police personnel were also seriously injured in the action and were taken to Nagpur by a helicopter for treatment, officials had said earlier. Gadchiroli district lies on the border of Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agency)