New Delhi: Dismissing allegations of horse-trading while stepping down from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis slammed the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ for tying-up against own ideologies.

“Even an autorickshaw runs on three wheels, but if the three wheels work in three directions, we know what happens. That is what is in store for the Sena-NCP-Congress government,” Fadnavis alleged.

“I wish the best for however the government is formed, whoever leads it. But I can say one thing for sure that it will be a very unstable government,” he further claimed, addressing a press meet.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the remarks shortly after NCP leader Ajit Pawar tendered in his resignation as the government fell short of a majority.

“The BJP emerged as the single-largest party. To respect this mandate, we tried to give a government. Unfortunately, the Shiv Sena realised even when it wasn’t committed, that their bargaining power was high, hence they started bargaining from day one,” Fadnavis said at the press conference.

“We waited for them (Shiv Sena) for a long time but they didn’t respond and instead talked to Congress-NCP. People who never stepped outside Matoshree (Thackeray residence) to meet anyone were going door to door to make a government with NCP and Congress,” he hit out challenging the newly formed alliance.

Accusing Sena of doing anything for power, Fadnavis further said, “The hunger for power is such that now Shiv Sena leaders are even willing to ally with Sonia Gandhi.”

Following the resignations of the two leaders who formed the Maharashtra government through an unprecedented and “odd” swearing-in ceremony in the wee hours on Monday morning.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance had subsequently expressed confidence of having a majority in the 288-member assembly and thrown an open challenge to Devendra Fadnavis government to prove numbers in the House during the floor test.

Notably, with the curtains finally closing in on Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister tomorrow. Meanwhile, his government will get two deputy CMs – Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and NCP’s Jayant Patil.