Latur: At a time when the state has recorded more than 14,000 cases in a day, a total of 44 students residing in a hostel in MIDC area near Maharashtra's Latur city have tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday. As per updates from state's health department, over 47 other students from the same hostel were found infected last month.

The hostel is located near an English-medium school on the outskirts of the city. This hostel provides accommodation to students between Class 8 and 10. "After testing positive, these students were moved to a local quarantine centre, where they are being treated," a health official told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, a total of 146 people tested coronavirus positive in Latur district during the day. Of these, 91 are residents of areas located within the Latur Municipal Corporation limits.

Forty-one patients recovered from the infection and one patient died due to it on Thursday. So far, 715 patients have died due the virus in the district.

(With inputs from PTI)