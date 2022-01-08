Mumbai: As many as 68 employees of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), working at the investigation agency’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) office in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus infection, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said on Saturday. CBI had asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to test a total of its 235 employees working out of the BKC office.Also Read - Will Mumbai Impose Weekend Curfew Soon? PM Modi to Review COVID Situation With Maharashtra CM Today

"From this lot of 235 personnel, which includes officials, 68 have tested positive. The infected ones have been asked to home quarantine," Times of India said quoting an official.

This comes at a time when the metropolitan city is witnessing a continuous surge in daily COVID-19 infections. Mumbai logged 20,318 fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, BMC said in its daily Health Bulletin on Saturday. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has gone up to 8,95,098.

A total of 6,003 people have also recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 7,70,056. Five people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death due to the virus in Mumbai to 16,399. There are currently 1,06,037 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

A total of 7,234 out of 33,803 beds are currently occupied, taking the current bed occupancy to 21.4 per cent, informed BMC.