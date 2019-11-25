New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing, newly-elected Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met his deputy and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on late Sunday night. It was speculated that the leaders discussed their future political strategy including the upcoming floor test in the Assembly and the hearing of the case before the top court. But speculations were laid to rest after a tweet by the office of the Chief Minister informed that the late night meeting at Fadnavis’ official bungalow ‘Varsha’ was not about government formation.

“CM Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Ajit Pawar today met and discussed on various measures for additional support and assistance to unseasonal rain affected farmers. Tomorrow it will be further discussed with the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary,” the Mahrashtra Chief Minister’s office tweeted.

Apart from Pawar and Fadnavis, certain senior BJP leaders were also present at the meeting amid speculation that the saffron party was willing to give a significant number of cabinet posts, chairmanships of state corporations and other benefits to the legislators supporting the NCP leader.

The meeting comes hours after Ajit Pawar claimed that he is with the NCP and party supremo Sharad Pawar is still his leader. “I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people,” Ajit said in a series of tweets.

His claim was rejected by his uncle and the NCP chief. Taking to Twitter, he said that there is no question of forming an alliance with the BJP. He also said that his party has decided to make Shiv Sena and the Congress his ally to form the government in the state. Refuting Ajit Pawar’s claim, the NCP chief said his nephew’s statement is false and misleading.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will examine the letters of support used by Fadnavis in staking claim to form the government, at 10.30 AM today. Yesterday, in an unprecedented hearing, the apex court took up the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress’ joint plea against the invitation to the BJP to form the government.