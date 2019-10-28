New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle between Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Chief Minister’s post, both the parties are now making a beeline to Raj Bhavan. While Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will meet Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 11 AM, senior Shiv Sena leader and transport minister Diwakar Raote will meet the governor at 10: 30, reports claimed.

Speaking to a portal, a senior BJP leader said that CM Fadnavis may brief the governor on the current political situation particularly the possibility of staking claim to form the next government. On being asked about the agenda behind Raote’s meeting with Koshyari, the ruling party leader asserted that the Sena leader may discuss the decision taken at the meeting of Shiv Sena legislators on October 26.

Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena, after its first legislature party meeting, had demanded written assurance from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on ’50-50 formula’, under which both allies will have will have the CM post for 2 and a half years each.

“In our meeting it was decided that like Amit Shah ji had promised 50-50 formula before elections, similarly both allies should get chance to run Govt for 2.5-2.5 years so Shiv Sena should also have Chief Minister. Uddhav ji should get this assurance in writing from BJP”, said Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, an MLA from Thane city had told reporters.

Reports had stated that the newly-elected MLAs of the saffron party had demanded that Aaditya Thackeray be made the chief minister in the next government.

“We want to see Aaditya as the next chief minister. But the final decision will be taken by party present,” Sarnaik said. Echoing similar sentiments, another MLA Abdul Sattar, who defected to the Sena from the Congress ahead of polls, asserted,”Uddhavji will take the final call on this.”

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is expected to visit Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on October 30 after attending a meeting of the BJP’s newly-elected MLAs to elect the leader of the House in Mumbai.

Earlier on October 24, when results of the Assembly polls were, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed a presser and reminded the BJP of the 50:50 formula “agreed upon” between himself, Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“I contested less number of seats for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. I cannot accommodate the BJP every time. I want to remind the BJP about the formula which was worked out in the presence of Amit Shah,” Thackeray had said.