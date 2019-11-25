New Delhi: Amid the ongoing political war with Sena-NCP-Congress, newly-elected Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis took charge of his office on Monday and signed the first cheque of his second tenure for CM Relief Fund. The Chief Minister handed over the CM Relief Fund cheque to Kusum Vengurlekar. “CM Devendra Fadnavis’ first signature of this tenure was done on a CM Relief Fund cheque, on reaching Mantralaya, which was handed over to Kusum Vengurlekar by the Chief Minister”, tweeted CMO Maharashtra.

Besides, senior NCP leader and Deputy CM also assumed charge amid the ongoing drama over government formation in the state.

Before taking the charge, CM Fadnavis along with his deputy Pawar paid tribute to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan on his death anniversary, at Vidhan Bhawan.

Paid homage to the first CM of the State, Yashwantrao Chavan ji on his death anniversary at Vidhansabha today. Known as the architect of Modern Maharashtra, he was instrumental in promoting the rise of Public, Cooperative and Private enterprises in the State. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 25, 2019

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court gave a breather to the Fadnavis Pawar government in Maharashtra by reserving its order on Governor Koshyari’s decision to invite the BJP to form a government in the state for tomorrow. The top court had stated the order on Maharashtra will be pronounced on Tuesday at 10:30 AM.The SC was hearing a petition filed by the Sena-NCP-Congress which had demanded an immediate floor test to ‘avoid horse-trading and illegal manoeuvres’ in the state. Notably, the trio had knocked the SC’s door on Saturday evening, hours after Devendra Fadnavis returned as Maharashtra’s chief minister propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy.