New Delhi: Hours after Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh sent an SOS alert over a scarcity of coronavirus vaccines, the Union Health Ministry reiterated on Wednesday that there is no shortage of vaccine stock anywhere in the country. "The Centre will not allow any state to face vaccine scarcity," said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan speaking to reporters today.

"We have 14 lakh vaccine doses that will last us only for three days. After that, vaccination may come to a standstill. We need a stock of 40 lakh vaccine doses per week," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said earlier this morning.

The Maharashtra government, bogged by the second wave of coronavirus, has claimed that it is now left with only three days of vaccine stocks. "In the current surge, the vaccine is the only Ram-baan available," the minister added.

According to the state minister, the shortage of vaccines at various vaccination centres is forcing people to return home without their shot. The state has demanded that people in the vulnerable 20-45 age groups should be given the life-saver jab on priority, he said.

Dr Harsh Vardhan had reacted to some concerns in a press briefing last evening and said that “no state is facing vaccine scarcity” and neither will the Centre allow them to face it.

“All states are being supplied with Covid-19 vaccine as per their requirements,” he had said.