New Delhi: Crucial decisions are pending over the next couple of days as a more than 15-day impasse between the BJP-Sena alliance took a fresh spin on Sunday after the former declined the Governor’s invitation to form government.

Following the rejection by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called upon its ally Shiv Sena to indicate “willingness and ability” to stake claim for the government, and gave the party till 8 PM on November 11 to prove numbers on paper.

The political turmoil in Maharashtra saw several developments throughout the day as the BJP conducted two crucial meetings and concluded to decline the Governor’s invitation.

Meanwhile, the NCP has been leaning towards a potential coalition with the Shiv Sena, while the Congress rejected the idea of a President’s rule in the state and said it is keeping an eye on recent developments.

Here’s a timeline of how the story unfolded:

On Saturday, at the end of the term of Maharashtra legislative assembly, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had invited the BJP to form government amid a raging turmoil between the allies. Two meetings chaired by caretaker CM Devendra Fadnavis took place over the course of the day to decide upon the next course of action and respond to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s invitation for Maharashtra government. The BJP, that emerged as the largest party with 105 seats in the recently-concluded assembly polls, rejected Governor Koshyari’s invitation to stake claim to form Maharashtra government over tussle with ally Shiv Sena. BJP state President Chandrakant Patil conveyed ‘best wishes’ to Sena for forming government with the help of Congress-NCP. “The mandate was given to the BJP-Sena alliance to work together.If Shiv Sena wants to disrespect it and form govt with Congress and NCP, then all our best wishes are with them,” he said. Within the next few minutes, Sena MP Sanjay Raut declared that if the state has Chief Minister, it will be from Shiv Sena ‘at any cost’. “Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena at any cost,” Raut said. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party as well as the Maharashtra Congress have been leaning towards an alliance with the Sena, although there are no confirmation from either parties. The Congress rejected the idea of a President’s rule in the state and said it is keeping an eye on recent developments. “We are meeting now and discussing all the options before us. We have not decided anything yet,” Congress leader Ashok Chavan said. Governor Koshyari called upon the leader of elected members of the second largest party Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde, to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. Sena has time till 8 PM on November 11 to prove numbers on paper first, following which the Govenor will take the next step. At the same time, the NCP said it will hold a meeting on November 12 to discuss on the possibilites of allying with the Sena. “If the Shiv Sena wants our support, they will have to declare that they have no relation with BJP and they should pull out from National Democratic Alliance (NDA). All their ministers will have to resign from Union Cabinet,” said NCP leader Nawab Malik adding that the party supports ‘a stable government’. All eyes are set on Governor Koshyari as Shiv Sena prepares on whether or not it will form the government.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly elections, while Sena won 56 seats. The Congress has 44 MLAs and its ally, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, 54.